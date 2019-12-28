Bradley, Cal host Harvard

Harvard (8-4) vs. Cal (6-6)

Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two sophomore guards will be on display as Noah Kirkwood and Harvard will battle Matt Bradley and Cal. Kirkwood is averaging 13.4 points over the last five games. Bradley has scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.8 over his last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Harvard’s Chris Lewis, Robert Baker and Justin Bassey have combined to score 32 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 36 percent of all Crimson scoring over the last five games.NOAH IS A FORCE: Kirkwood has connected on 33.3 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 16 over his last five games. He’s also made 78.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Harvard has scored 76.7 points per game and allowed 68 over its three-game road winning streak.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Crimson have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Golden Bears. Cal has 31 assists on 75 field goals (41.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Harvard has assists on 42 of 87 field goals (48.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Harvard has attempted more free throws per game than any other Ivy League team. The Crimson have averaged 18.8 free throws per game and 21.7 per game over their last three games.