Binghamton faces Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart (0-2) vs. Binghamton (0-3)

Events Center, Vestal, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart and Binghamton look to bounce back from losses. Sacred Heart fell 89-67 at UConn last week. Binghamton lost 75-63 to Columbia on Wednesday.

FAB FRESHMEN: Sacred Heart has benefited heavily from its freshmen. E.J. Anosike, Kinnon LaRose, Aaron Clarke and Cameron Parker have combined to account for 69 percent of all Pioneers scoring this season.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Sam Sessoms has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all Binghamton field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 16 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Sacred Heart has attempted the second-most free throws among all NEC teams. The Pioneers have averaged 24.5 free throws per game.