Bennett gets 300th win as No. 4 Virginia beats Marshall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kyle Guy made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 30 points and No. 4 Virginia beat Marshall 100-64 on Monday, giving Tony Bennett his 300th career coaching victory.

Guy also grabbed a career-best eight rebounds while Ty Jerome and Jay Huff added 14 points each for the Cavaliers (12-0). Virginia led 50-25 at halftime, then scored the first 10 points after the break, with Guy scoring eight of them, to remove any possible suspense.

Jon Elmore scored 14 points but missed 14 of 17 shots for Marshall (7-6). The Thundering Herd shot 35.1 percent (20 of 57) overall but became just the second team to score as many as 60 points against Virginia, which leads the nation by allowing just 50.3 points per game. Maryland was the other in a 76-71 loss on Nov. 28.

The victory kept alive Virginia’s best start to a season since the 2014-15 team won its first 19 games.

No. 7 GONZAGA 89, CAL STATE-BAKERSFIELD 54

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Rui Hachimura scored 22 points to help Gonzaga beat Cal State-Bakersfield to wrap up the non-conference season for both teams.

Brandon Clarke and Zach Norvell Jr. each scored 16 points for Gonzaga (13-2), which has easily won four straight games after losing to No. 3 Tennessee and No. 15 North Carolina to fall from the top spot in The AP Top 25. Jeremy Jones had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Jarkel Joiner scored 24 points for Cal State Bakersfield (8-5), which saw a five-game winning streak snapped. The Roadrunners were hurt by poor shooting.