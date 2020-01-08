Austin Peay, Tenn. Tech meet in conference play

Austin Peay (8-7, 2-0) vs. Tennessee Tech (3-12, 0-2)

Hooper Eblen Arena, Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: OVC foes meet as Austin Peay faces Tennessee Tech. Both teams last played this past Saturday. Austin Peay won easily 82-63 at home against UT Martin, while Tennessee Tech fell to Morehead State on the road, 83-72.

Article continues below ...

FAB FRESHMEN: Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor, Jordyn Adams and Carlos Paez have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 69 percent of all Governors points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TERRY: Taylor has connected on 32.3 percent of the 65 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 64.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Governors are 0-7 when they score 77 points or fewer and 8-0 when they exceed 77 points. The Golden Eagles are 0-9 when allowing 74 or more points and 3-3 when holding opponents below 74.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Austin Peay is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.3 percent or less. The Governors are 3-7 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Austin Peay is ranked second among OVC teams with an average of 76.3 points per game.