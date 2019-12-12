Atwood, Lamar visit TCU

Lamar (6-4) vs. TCU (7-2)

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as T.J. Atwood and Lamar will go up against Desmond Bane and TCU. Atwood has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.4 over his last five games. Bane is averaging 17.2 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: TCU’s Bane, Jaire Grayer and Edric Dennis Jr. have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Horned Frogs points over the last five games.ACCURATE ATWOOD: Atwood has connected on 34.8 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 7 over his last three games. He’s also made 65.4 percent of his free throws this season.

BLOCK PARTY: Lamar is 5-0 when it blocks at least seven opposing shots and 1-4 when it falls shy of that mark. TCU is 6-0 when blocking four or more shots and 1-2 this year, otherwise.

WINNING WHEN: The Horned Frogs are 6-0 when they block at least four opposing shots and 1-2 when they fall shy of that mark. The Cardinals are 5-0 when the team blocks at least seven shots and 1-4 when they fall short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: TCU has made nine 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is most among Big 12 teams.