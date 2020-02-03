Arkansas faces tough test vs No. 11 Auburn

No. 11 Auburn (19-2, 6-2) vs. Arkansas (16-5, 4-4)

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Auburn presents a tough challenge for Arkansas. Arkansas has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Auburn is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak.

SUPER SENIORS: Arkansas’ Mason Jones, Jimmy Whitt Jr. and Adrio Bailey have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 62 percent of all Razorbacks points over the last five games.DOMINANT DOUGHTY: Samir Doughty has connected on 29.6 percent of the 115 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 29 over his last five games. He’s also made 76.6 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Razorbacks are 14-0 when they hold opposing teams to 72 points or fewer and 2-5 when opponents exceed 72 points. The Tigers are 19-0 when they score at least 67 points and 0-2 on the year when falling short of 67.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Razorbacks. Arkansas has 29 assists on 77 field goals (37.7 percent) across its previous three outings while Auburn has assists on 33 of 69 field goals (47.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Auburn has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 35 percent, ranking the Tigers 22nd nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Arkansas stands at just 21.5 percent (ranked 337th).