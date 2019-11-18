Albany squares off against SUNY-Potsdam

SUNY-Potsdam vs. Albany (1-2)

SEFCU Arena, Albany, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Albany Great Danes are set to battle the Potsdam of Division III SUNY-Potsdam. Albany lost 57-51 on the road to Manhattan in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Cameron Healy has averaged 16.7 points and five rebounds this year for Albany. Complementing Healy is Ahmad Clark, who is averaging 12.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

CREATING OFFENSE: Ahmad Clark has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Albany field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 13 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Albany went 4-10 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last season. The Great Danes put up 68.4 points per contest across those 14 games.