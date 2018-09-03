WNBA Playoff Capsules

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner scored with 14.1 seconds to play then prevented Breanna Stewart from getting a shot off before the buzzer as the Phoenix Mercury rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat the Seattle Storm 86-84 on Sunday and force a deciding Game 5 of their WNBA semifinal series.

Griner had 29 points and 12 rebounds and DeWanna Bonner scored 21 of her 27 in the second half. Diana Taurasi had 16 points.

Game 5 will be Tuesday night in Seattle. Diana Taurasi, who had 16 points, is 13-0 in her WNBA playoff career in winner-take-all games.

The other semifinal series, between Atlanta and Washington, also has gone to a Game 5.

The Storm, who dropped both games in Phoenix after winning two at home, lost Sue Bird with a broken nose with 4:23 left in the third quarter when she took an accidental elbow to the face from teammate Breanna Stewart.

Stewart, the WNBA’s MVP, led Seattle with 22 points.

MYSTICS 97, DREAM 76

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne had 15 points and 10 rebounds in her return from a bone bruise in her left knee and the Washington Mystics forced a decisive Game 5 with a win over the Dream in the WNBA semifinal series.

Delle Donne started, played 34 minutes, sank 3 of 5 three-point attempts and scored 11 points in the second half after sitting out Friday’s 81-76 loss. She suffered the injury in the final minutes of Atlanta’s 78-75 Game 2 victory.

The 2015 WNBA Most Valuable Player award winner sported a bulky brace on her left knee. She failed to score until less than four minutes remained in the first half, but her presence immediately helped open the floor for teammates.

Tiffany Hayes and Renee Montgomery each scored 12 points for the Dream.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in Atlanta.