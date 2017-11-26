Muldrow leads No. 11 West Virginia women past Va Tech 79-61 (Nov 25, 2017)

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) MVP Teana Muldrow had 23 points and 11 rebounds and No. 11 West Virginia won the Paradise Jam Island Division on Saturday night with a 79-61 win over Virginia Tech.

Chania Ray had five 3-pointers for 17 points and Naomi Davenport 15 points as all five starters scored in double figures and accounted for all of the points for the Mountaineers (6-0).

West Virginia never trailed, outscoring the Hokies (5-2) 20-14 in the first quarter and 21-14 in the second. Kristina King, who had 13 points, had scored eight in a row for the Mountaineers during a 13-2 run in the second quarter that had the lead at 15.

Virginia Tech got within nine early in the third quarter but Muldrow followed a Davenport 3 with four free throws and Katrina Pardee, who had 11 points, later followed two free throws with a 3-point play. West Virginia was never challenged after scoring the first eight points of the fourth quarter.

Regan Magarity had 18 points and Rachel Camp added 15 with 11 rebounds for the Hokies.