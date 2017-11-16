Jones scores 21, No. 15 Maryland women beat Niagara 92-65 (Nov 16, 2017)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Stephanie Jones had a career-high 21 points and nine rebounds, Ieshia Small added a career-best 18 points, and No. 15 Maryland beat Niagara 92-65 on Thursday.

Jones was 8-of-10 shooting and Small also missed two shots as Maryland shot 57 percent.

Maryland only led by six points at halftime but shot 83 percent in the third to extend its lead to 65-48. The Terrapins cruised in the fourth, outscoring the Purple Eagles by 10.

Kaila Charles added 17 points for Maryland (2-1) and Blair Watson scored 11 of her 13 points in the first half. Charles had a team-high 11 points before the break.

Maryland fell to defending champion South Carolina on Monday night and will face No. 1 UConn on Sunday.

Victoria Rampado made four 3-poiners and scored 21 points for Niagara (0-3), which was 9 of 18 from distance. Jamie Sherburne added 10 points.

Niagara didn’t make a field goal for the final 5:03 of the first quarter and trailed 25-17.