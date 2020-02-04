Skip and Shannon react to Grizzlies players calling Andre Igoudala out for wanting trade
Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies made headlines by calling out teammate Andre Igoudala, who has been sitting out the season until he gets traded to a team contending for a title.
