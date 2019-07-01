Skip Bayless on why the 76ers adding Al Horford makes them the best team in the East
Video Details
Skip Bayless discusses who the best team in the Eastern Conference is at the moment. Hear why he thinks the Philadelphia 76ers additions of Al Horford and Josh Richardson makes them the best starting lineup in the East.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618