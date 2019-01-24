Skip Bayless wishes the Raptors ‘Good Luck’ dealing with Kawhi after missing 4th-straight game
Skip Bayless reacts to Kawhi Leonard missing his 4th-straight game in loss to the Indiana Pacers. Hear what Skip had to say about Kawhi and the Raptors.
