Jim Jackson joins Marcellus Wiley and Ric Bucher to discuss Kyrie Irving's charge against resuming the NBA season. In a conference call, Kyrie said that quote, “something smells a bit fishy” and that he didn’t think continuing the season in the current social climate was a good idea. Rockets guard Austin Rivers disagreed posting on social media, "I love Kyrie's passion towards helping this movement...I'm with it...but in the right way & not at the cost of the whole NBA & players careers. We can do both.” Hear why Jim Jackson believes that Kyrie may not be the right front man in this particular instance.