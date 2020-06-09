Marcellus Wiley: The Packers have completely mishandled Aaron Rodgers by drafting Jordan Love

Video Details

Bucky Brooks joins Marcellus Wiley and LaVar Arrington to discuss the Aaron Rodgers-Jordan Love dilemma. Hear why Marcellus Wiley believes that the Packers have completely mishandled Aaron Rodgers by drafting a young quarterback in the first round.

