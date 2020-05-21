Marcellus Wiley: Dak Prescott is starting to price himself out of position with the Cowboys
Chris Simm's reported that Dak Prescott had originally turned down a $175 million contract from the Dallas Cowboys, despite only going 8-8 last year. Hear why Marcellus Wiley believes that it's time for the Cowboys to look elsewhere from Dak Prescott.
