Isiah Thomas: Up until ‘The Last Dance’ I didn’t think MJ had anything to do with being left off the Dream Team
Video Details
2-Time NBA Champion Isiah Thomas joins today's show to share his thoughts on Michael Jordan and 'The Last Dance.' Hear Isiah's thoughts on if MJ was the reason he was left off the Dream Team in 1992.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.