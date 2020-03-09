Marcellus Wiley: LeBron’s age should not be a factor when it comes to the MVP discussion
Video Details
- Central
- East
- East
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Marcellus Wiley
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Pacific
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- West
- West
-
While the MVP race has tightened over the last weekend, many believe that LeBron James’ age should be a factor to surpass Giannis Antetokounmpo as the front-runner. Hear why Marcellus Wiley thinks age is not important when it comes to deciding on an MVP.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.