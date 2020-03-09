Marcellus Wiley: LeBron’s age should not be a factor when it comes to the MVP discussion

Video Details

While the MVP race has tightened over the last weekend, many believe that LeBron James’ age should be a factor to surpass Giannis Antetokounmpo as the front-runner. Hear why Marcellus Wiley thinks age is not important when it comes to deciding on an MVP.

