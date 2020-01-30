Jason Witten doesn’t think Jerry Jones is hindering the Cowboys’ success | LIVE FROM MIAMI
Video Details
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten joins TJ Houshmandzadeh, Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to discuss his return to the NFL after a year off and whether Jerry Jones is preventing the Cowboys from being successful.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.