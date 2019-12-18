Bucky Brooks predicts Cowboys will defeat Eagles this Sunday: ‘I don’t think this is gonna be close’
Bucky Brooks sits down with Jason Whitlock, Marcellus Wiley and Geoff Schwartz to discuss the Dallas Cowboys' chances against the Philadelphia Eagles. Even with Dak Prescott 'banged up', Bucky says Ezekiel Elliott will provide the help the team needs to pull out a win
