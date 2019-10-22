Jason Whitlock: Kawhi Leonard is the one guy that can be a problem for LeBron James and it starts tonight
Video Details
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Marcellus Wiley
- Pacific
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- West
- West
-
Chris Haynes joins Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock to preview the Lakers vs Clippers season opener. Hear why Whitlock and Wiley agree the Lakers are under more pressure to win than Kawhi's Clippers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879