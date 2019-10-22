Tom Verducci joins Whitlock and Wiley to preview the 2019 World Series
Video Details
- AL
- AL West
- Houston Astros
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- Tom Verducci
- Washington Nationals
-
Tom Verducci joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to preview the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals, which begins tonight on FOX.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879