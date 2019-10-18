Marcellus Wiley: John Elway won’t get fired, but he may step away as GM of the Broncos after this season
Video Details
The Denver Broncos are off to a 1-5 start this season and some are speculating that GM John Elway could be on the hot seat. Hear why Marcellus Wiley doesn't think Elway will get fired but that he might decide to walk away from the GM job.
