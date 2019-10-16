Jason Whitlock: Media should be blamed for tarnishing LeBron’s image amid China controversy
Video Details
Jason Whitlock shares his two cents on the evolving controversy between the NBA and China, claiming the mainstream media is making LeBron James look bad for his comments about the issue.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879