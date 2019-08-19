Jim Jackson believes the Lakers’ reported interest in Dwight Howard is to keep up with the Clippers
Jim Jackson joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley in studio to weigh in on the Los Angeles Lakers reported interest in Dwight Howard in the aftermath of DeMarcus Cousins' ACL injury. Hear why Jackson thinks this potential move would be to keep up with their city rival.
