Marcellus Wiley believes the Los Angeles Lakers can still be title contenders without DeMarcus Cousins
Video Details
- DeMarcus Cousins
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Marcellus Wiley
- Pacific
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- West
- West
-
Marcellus Wiley believes the Los Angeles Lakers can still be title contenders without DeMarcus Cousins. Hear why he thinks the Lakers have to 'move forward.'
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618