T.J. Houshmandzadeh: The Cowboys contract discussions are more about Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper
T.J. Houshmandzadeh joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to discuss the Dallas Cowboys. Hear why he thinks the recent talk about the Cowboys' contracts don't have to do with Ezekiel Elliott.
