Marcellus Wiley: Carmelo Anthony can ‘absolutely’ play in the NBA — but it’s not just about talent
Video Details
Marcellus Wiley discusses if Carmelo Anthony will get back on an NBA team. Hear why he believes they way sports work today makes it tough for Melo to return.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618