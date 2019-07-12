Jason Whitlock: Westbrook trade takes the shine off Daryl Morey as the ‘Poster Boy of Analytics’
Video Details
On today's Whitlogue, Jason Whitlock discusses Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey. Hear why Whitlock thinks the Russell Westbrook 'reeks of desperation' and takes the shine off of Morey as the league's 'Poster Boy of Analytics.'
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618