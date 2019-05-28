Marcellus Wiley says Kevin Durant is still the best player in the NBA — not Kawhi Leonard
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- Golden State Warriors
- Kawhi Leonard
- Kevin Durant
- Marcellus Wiley
- Pacific
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- Toronto Raptors
- West
- West
-
Marcellus Wiley explains why the road to being the best player in the NBA favors Kevin Durant and not Kawhi Leonard.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618