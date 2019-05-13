Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley react to the Lakers’ hiring of Frank Vogel
Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley discuss the Los Angeles Lakers hiring Frank Vogel to become their new head coach. hear why they disagree on the hire and break down what it means for LeBron James.
