Jason Whitlock: Kevin Durant might outsmart everybody and wind up the true challenger to MJ’s throne
Video Details
Jason Whitlock does his Daily Whitlogue on today's show about Kevin Durant. Hear why he thinks KD is a genius like none other in the NBA and explains why he has the tools to challenge Michael Jordan.
