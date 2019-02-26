Joel Klatt: ‘Kyler Murray is the best running quarterback to ever come into the NFL’
Joel Klatt believes Kyler Murray is the 'best available quarterback in the NFL draft to make a team better immediately.' Murray bumped up to 206 lbs from 195 lbs looking ahead to the NFL combine, but Klatt doesn’t think this will affect his draft stock.
