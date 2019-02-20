Jason Whitlock calls Kyrie Irving ‘delusional’ for thinking he can be like LeBron James
Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley discuss Kyrie Irving's recent comments about his legacy. Hear why Whitlock thinks Kyrie will 'never' be in the position of a LeBron James; but Wiley disagrees.
