Jason McIntyre: Spurs would be ‘absolutely crazy’ to trade Kawhi to Toronto for DeMar DeRozan
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- DeMar DeRozan
- East
- East
- Kawhi Leonard
- NBA
- San Antonio Spurs
- Southwest
- Speak for Yourself
- speak-for-yourself
- Toronto Raptors
- West
- West
-
Jason McIntyre and Jim Jackson join Colin Cowherd and Jason Whitlock to discuss rumors that San Antonio was trying to trade Kawhi Leonard to Toronto for DeMar DeRozan.
