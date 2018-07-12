Dontrelle Willis and Ken Rosenthal discuss the Houston Astros shaky Bullpen situation at the trade deadline
Video Details
Dontrelle Willis and Ken Rosenthal discuss the Houston Astros sending Ken Giles down to the minors and what they should do to strengthen their bullpen at the trade deadline
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices