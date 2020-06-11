Nick Wright: Joel Embiid has MVP potential, there’s no way I’d trade him
Joel Embiid believes that during this playoff series he has something to prove. If the Philadelphia 76ers don't make a deep playoff run, Nick Wright tells Kevin Wildes and Chris Broussard what plan he would put in place to help the 76ers stand more of a chance in upcoming seasons.
