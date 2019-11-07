Nick Wright thinks Sixers are the 2nd best team in the East, but doesn’t think they can get through the Bucks
Nick Wright talks about the Philadelphia 76ers and if the team is good enough to compete for the NBA title. Nick explains why the team wouldn't be able to get through the Milwaukee Bucks. Sixers loss to the Utah Jazz 104-106 on Wednesday night.
