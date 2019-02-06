Nick Wright shares his thoughts on Tobias Harris being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Nick Wright
- Pacific
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Tobias Harris
- West
- West
-
Nick Wright talks about the NBA trade rumors on today's show. Hear if he thinks Tobias Harris being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers makes them the team to beat in the Eastern Conference.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618