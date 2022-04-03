World Wrestling Entertainment WWE WrestleMania 38: Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar for unified title 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

WWE WrestleMania 38 continued Sunday after an action-packed Saturday.

Here are the top moments from Sunday's Day 2:

NFL stars are out

Before the actual matches and wrestling took place, there were some big-name NFL players in attendance at AT&T stadium

Los Angeles Rams defensive end and new Super Bowl champion Leonard Floyd stopped by to answer whether he was siding with Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar for tonight's match.

While Dallas Cowboys' stars Ezekiel Elliott and Micah Parsons were also on the scene.

Legendary introduction

Triple H is one of the biggest icons in WWE history, and it's only right that the night started off with him at center stage.

Triple H announced the end of his legendary wrestling career to kick off the night with huge news.

And still tag-team champions

The first official match of the night featured Randy Orton and Original Bro defending their Raw Tag Team title against The Street Profits and Alpha Academy.

The match was full of sleepers …

Bodies flying through tables …

And a springboard RKO from the top rope.

In the end, the tag-team tandem of RK-Bro walked out of the match retaining their title.

Lashing out

Bobby Lashley took the ring against Omos after being away from the ring for the last several months. There were no signs of ring rust from Lashley, who took down Omos for the victory.

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Johnny Knoxville has made a career off trying the unthinkable and building a superhuman pain tolerance, so it comes as no surprise that he was willing to step in the ring and take the physical punishment against Sami Zayn.

While things looked dark for Knoxville early, he received a big help in the form of a small package when Wee Man joined in on the action.

That boost was enough for Knoxville to steal the match from Zayn and come out with a win.

Pulling up in style

Sasha Banks and Naomi were set to take on Queen Zelina and Carmella for the Women's Tag Team Championship, but before the match started the duo stole the show with their entrance.

They pulled up in style, which ultimately led to them winning in style and being named the new Women's Tag Team champions.

Living life on the Edge

Edge and AJ Styles are two of the most popular wrestlers in WWE, so it should come as no surprise that their match was full of wild moments.

Both wrestlers traded highlight reel-worthy moves, with neither conceding an inch in the match.

But in the end, Edge was able to outlast Styles to be the last man standing in the ring.

Dead man walking

The Undertaker built his legacy off dominating at WrestleMania, so it was only right he made an appearance after recently being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The natural

At this point, is there anything that Pat McAfee can't do?

Retired NFL punter, podcast host, and now WrestleMania participant, McAfee showed up and showed out on wrestling's biggest stage.

He even took the time to commentate his own match.

With his full array of skills on display, McAfee starred on his way to one of the highlights of the entire weekend, which was him pulling off the win against Austin Theory.

Or so it seemed.

Vince McMahon had other plans, setting up an impromptu match with McAfee, and showing off his experience in the ring against McAfee.

And this was all before Stone Cold Steve Austin made his way to join the show and give McAfee a Stone Cold Stunner to punctuate the improbable match.

The main event

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns was the moment everybody was waiting for, and it lived up to the hype.

Even Paul Heyman made an appearance, before making sure to get out of the way of the madness.

And with emotions running high, Roman made a declaration that might ruffle some feathers, but also might be hard to dispute at this current juncture.

Even with Roman Reigns having the upper hand early, Brock Lesnar wasn't going to go easy into the night, pushing his opponent to the brink multiple times.

But it wasn't enough to dethrone Roman, who ended the night as the unified world champion.

