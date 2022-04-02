World Wrestling Entertainment WWE WrestleMania 38: Top moments, results from Night 1 28 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

WWE WrestleMania 38 is underway.

Here are the top moments from Saturday night:

Gilbert rocks the house

Country superstar Brantley Gilbert got the house rocking before Saturday's in-ring festivities kicked off.

Speaking of the country, the Dallas Cowboys also made their presence felt, considering that AT&T Stadium is the home of this year's Wrestlemania.

Match 1: The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs

It was soon Rick Boogs' turn to rock the mic at his first Wrestlemania.

Boogs and Nakamura would look to take the SmackDown tag-team titles from The Usos, and Boogs wasted no time early in the match with this slam.

Nakamura followed suit with some trickery of his own.

But The Usos proved too much, defending their titles via pinfall.

Match 2: Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

While it was mostly Corbin in the beginning …

… McIntyre did his best to turn things around.

Look at the athleticism from the big man!

McIntyre even made some history, much to the chagrin of Corbin.

McIntyre rode that momentum to victory, earning a pinfall win over Corbin.

Match 3: Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul

What an entrance from Rey and Dominik Mysterio!

The Mysterios hit Logan Paul from both sides — Mysterios in stereo!

Paul and The Miz rallied to win, but The Miz gave his own partner a huge hit after the victory.

Match 4: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair — Raw Women’s Championship

The Mysterios' entrance looked merely cute after Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair showed up in style.

Lynch also comes in aggressive, but Belair dodged a couple of close calls.

Belair turned things around with some impressive agility and athleticism.

But Lynch wasn't backing down, introducing Belair to the stairs outside the ring.

In the end, Belair proved to be too tough, coming away with a well-earned victory and the belt that goes with it.

Match 5: Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes

Rollins entered the ring like only Seth Rollins could: with musical accompaniment.

And after a week of trolling posts from Rollins, we finally learned that his mystery opponent would be, as Ryan Satin predicted — Cody Rhodes!

Not too long after the enormity of the moment set in, the two got into action.

It was almost like this match was years in the making.

Rhodes and Rollins put on a classic of a match in Rhodes' return to WWE.

Rhodes was able to hit Rollins with the Cody Cutter.

And Rollins gained momentum with this pedigree.

