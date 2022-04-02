World Wrestling Entertainment WWE WrestleMania 38 predictions: Picks for every match on both nights 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ryan Satin

FOX Sports WWE Analyst

WrestleMania 38 is finally upon us!

After months of buildup, the Road to WrestleMania has led to Dallas, Texas, where 14 matches will take place over the next two days at "The Showcase of the Immortals."

There’s a Winner-Takes-All title unification match, celebrity involvement, a surprise competitor listed and the possibility of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin wrestling again for the first time in nearly 20 years. To say it's jam-packed would be an understatement.

Before I give you my predictions, though, here are a few brief thoughts on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown.

The strongest part of the show was the continuing build to Pat McAfee versus Austin Theory. McAfee is one of the most popular people in WWE right now and fans were going nuts seeing him get attacked by Theory.

Furthermore, Vince once again getting involved makes me wonder if he’ll do the same in their match.

I also really enjoyed Charlotte Flair’s delusional "cool" promo, which was one of her strongest in a while, as well as Ricochet getting a win over Los Lotharios in a triple threat title defense. I’ve been harping on the way Ricochet has been treated since winning the Intercontinental Championship, so I would be remiss if I didn’t point out when something was done right.

As for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, I didn’t see an issue with Madcap Moss winning. WWE is clearly invested in trying to get him to the next level in some fashion, so why not do it with a win in a notable match?

Now, let’s get into the WrestleMania predictions.

WRESTLEMANIA SATURDAY

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair — Raw Women’s Championship

This one’s a no-brainer: Bianca Belair, all the way.

Bianca’s rise to superstardom has been halted since SummerSlam — which is understandable, since Becky Lynch deserved the attention upon her return — but now it’s time to get back on track.

I expect Bianca to win the Raw Women’s title, causing Becky to spiral for a few months until finally re-discovering "The Man" then setting her sights on Ronda Rousey for next year’s WrestleMania in Los Angeles.

PREDICTION: Bianca Belair

Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul

A piece of me has been wondering if this ends with Logan Paul turning on The Miz to help The Mysterios, but this program has been building to the popular YouTuber getting the double 619 — so that’s what I hope happens.

I could also see Logan turning on Miz after their match instead, but the ultimate outcome will likely be the same.

PREDICTION: The Mysterios

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin (w/ Madcap Moss)

My money is on McIntyre in this one, and the reason is fairly simple — WWE’s Universal title picture.

When WrestleMania is over in a few days, regardless of what happens in the main event, someone will have to feud with Roman Reigns. Drew is the only feasible option right now

PREDICTION: Drew McIntyre

The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs — SmackDown Tag Team titles

This is a tough one to predict.

On one hand, Rick Boogs and Nakamura are connecting with audiences, and giving them a run with the tag titles could be fruitful. On the other, The Bloodline holding a lot of gold coming out of WrestleMania makes sense.

If I had to pick one, it would reluctantly have to be …

PREDICTION: The Usos

The New Day vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

Do I go with my brain or my heart here?

Because my heart says New Day must win to avenge Big E’s injury. My brain, however, is continually reminding me of the fact that Sheamus, Ridge and Butch (aka Pete Dunne) are in the middle of a push on TV right now. And if Big E hadn’t gotten injured, it most likely would have been at his expense.

Just like usual in my life, I’m going with my heart, but I have a feeling my brain is going to have the last laugh.

PREDICTION: The New Day

Seth Rollins vs. TBD

After a week of trolling posts from Mr. Rollins, tonight we’ll finally learn who the mystery opponent is that Vince McMahon handpicked for him.

Before Friday night, I was convinced Cody Rhodes had to be the most likely option. Why else would he abandon what he was doing if not to return home?

However, after the Hall of Fame ceremony ended with Undertaker putting his hat, gloves and jacket back on, then saying "Never say never," the likelihood of The Deadman being in the match shot up greatly.

Even still, I think it’s all a red herring, and the rumors become a reality.

PREDICTION: Cody Rhodes

Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey — SmackDown Women’s Championship

The clear favorite in betting odds for this match is Rousey walking away with gold, and for good reason: That’s clearly what’s going to happen. I just don’t see any instance where Charlotte retains.

Flair, however, deserves a lot of credit for the work she did in this program. Getting fans to cheer Ronda again wasn’t an easy task, but Charlotte is so good at her job she made it look that way.

PREDICTION: Ronda Rousey

The KO Show with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin

The big question is whether the bell will ring for a match between these two, and if I had to guess, I’d say yes.

The build has been made to feel like Austin is stepping in the ring again, and I just don’t think he’d sign off on that unless he planned to do more than just hit the ring for a Stunner and beer bath.

WRESTLEMANIA SUNDAY

Queen Zelina and Carmella vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler — WWE Women’s Tag Team titles

Fans seem to be leaning towards Banks/Naomi as the winners of this match, but I’m not sure I see it that way. Sasha is one of the few Superstars who could face Rousey coming out of WrestleMania, should Ronda become the new SD Women’s title holder, and holding the tag titles would get in the way of that.

Meanwhile, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley are super over with fans and in need of something they could make their own. Plus, they have great chemistry together. In that same vein, the team of Natalya and Shayna would be good for the division, too. Giving them the tag titles would be a much better use of the two gifted performers.

Hard to choose a winner that I’m confident in, but …

PREDICTION: Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley

Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville

If this is a legit match, I would like to see Sami Zayn win. He’s a WWE Superstar and shouldn’t lose to a guy who gets beat up for a living.

If this becomes a Jackass match, though — where the cast gets involved and various pranks are pulled throughout — Knoxville should get the win. That’s his thing, and Sami Zayn could easily bounce right back.

But which will it be?

PREDICTION: Johnny Knoxville

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Normally, I’d have Pat winning this all the way, but Theory racking up wins over secondary champions makes it clear they’ve got plans for his future.

However, even if that cast some doubt in my mind, I still have a hard time accepting that mega-babyface Pat McAfee is going to lose in his WrestleMania debut.

PREDICTION: Pat McAfee

RK-Bro vs. Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy — Raw Tag Team titles

I would love to see Street Profits or Alpha Academy pick up a win that propels their team to new heights here, but RK-Bro are still massively over with fans.

Even still, I think my money is on Street Profits. They’ve yet to have a big WrestleMania, moment and winning the tag titles on Sunday would fit that description. They’ve also been displaying a new edge that I’d like to see more of.

PREDICTION: Street Profits

Edge vs. AJ Styles

If Edge is becoming the new Undertaker-type legend at WrestleMania who Superstars covet a match against, you’d think he has to win against Styles — especially if this heel turn is going to lead to another World title run.

Furthermore, a victory at WrestleMania doesn't necessarily help AJ all that much. Whether he wins or loses, he’s so beloved that his reactions will remain the same. Edge, on the other hand, needs it more.

PREDICTION: Edge

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

"The Irresistible Force" versus "The Immovable Object." Wait, that’s a different WrestleMania match, but it does still apply here, as Omos has asserted his dominance in the ring against whoever is put in front of him.

Will it be enough to conquer Bobby Lashley, though? My gut says no. Due to the way Lashley lost his title at the Elimination Chamber, I expect this match to be the beginning of Bobby’s comeback.

PREDICTION: Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (c) — Winner Take All Title Unification

Reigns’ career since returning as "The Head of the Table" has been all about building up his legacy and firmly positioning himself as the figurehead of this generation. If he wants to cement that spot, Roman must beat the man who has held him back at two previous WrestleManias. Plain and simple.

This feud has been built up as the biggest match in WrestleMania history, and while that could be argued against, it still feels like a big deal. I fully expect Reigns to walk out of Dallas dripping in gold.

PREDICTION: Roman Reigns

Make sure to follow WWEonFOX on social media throughout the weekend. I’ll be on the ground inside of AT&T Stadium filming reaction videos Saturday and Sunday, so you won’t want to miss all the action.

Ryan Satin is a WWE analyst for FOX Sports. Satin previously appeared on FS1's "WWE Backstage" and founded Pro Wrestling Sheet, where he broke countless news stories as editor-in-chief.

