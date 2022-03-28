Women's College Basketball Women's Elite Eight: UConn and Louisville advance to Final Four 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament concluded Elite Eight play on Monday.

Tipping things off was a matchup between No. 1 NC State and No. 2 UConn, with the two teams delivering an instant double-overtime classic in which UConn won 91-87.

That was followed by top-seeded Louisville topping No. 3 Michigan to close things out and finalize the Final Four teams.

The winners will join 1-seeds South Carolina and Stanford in the Final Four on Friday.

Here are the top moments from Monday's Elite Eight games.

No. 1 Louisville 62, No. 3 Michigan 50

Nothing easy

Naz Hillmon isn't fond of allowing easy transition baskets, evidenced by this chase down block.

Sneaky bucket

Emily Kiser cut to the basket with the Louisville defense compromised, and scored a bucket when the Cardinals were asleep to keep Michigan within reach.

Too much Louisville

In the end, it was too much execution from Louisville down the stretch, with the Cardinals pulling away late for a 62-50 win.

No. 2 UConn 91, No. 1 NC State 87

Early start

Aaliyah Edwards might not be known for her scoring, but she was involved in the action early to give UConn an early lead.

Make It Raina

NC State point guard Raina Perez showed off the range on her jumper, cashing in this 3-point attempt to keep pace with UConn.

Extending the lead

Azzi Fudd has been a catalyst for the Huskies all season, and she continued to be that in the first half against NC State.

Fudd's nine points helped UConn build a 10-point lead in the second quarter.

NC State would cut into that lead before the half, trailing 34-28 at intermission.

Back the Pack

A 10-point deficit didn't faze NC State. The Wolfpack battled back in the third quarter to cut the deficit to one point behind the low post play of Elissa Cunane and sharpshooting of Diamond Johnson.

She's on fire

All Johnson needed to see was one shot go in, and then she was hot.

Johnson rattled off two consecutive 3-pointers to help push NS State ahead by four points.

An absolute thriller

After UConn was able to battle back and force overtime after falling behind in the fourth quarter, it appeared as if the Huskies were in control late, holding a three-point lead with six seconds left.

Enter Jakia Brown Turner, who hit an improbable 3-pointer to tie the game and forced a second overtime period.

In the end, UConn advanced to the Final Four for the 14th consecutive season, winning 91-87.

