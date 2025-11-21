Women's College Basketball
Women's College Basketball: How to Watch No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 1 UConn

Published Nov. 21, 2025 12:17 p.m. ET

We got a ranked women's college basketball showdown on Friday night, as defending champion and No. 1 ranked UConn faces off against No. 6 Michigan.

Here's pertinent information about the Big East-Big Ten matchup.

When does the game start?

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET.

How can I watch?

The game can be watched on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Where is the game being played?

The ranked matchup will take place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, which is located roughly 45 minutes southeast of Storrs, home of the Huskies.

What are the two teams' records?

Both UConn and Michigan are 4-0 overall this season. The Huskies have achieved overwhelming victories over Ohio State (100-68), Loyola Chicago (85-31) and Florida State (99-67) and beat now-No. 20 Louisville by 13 points (79-66). Meanwhile, the Wolverines have had their way with Binghamton (120-50), Notre Dame (93-54), Harvard (84-55) and Canisus (100-40).

Who are the standouts for both teams?

For UConn, sophomore forward Sarah Strong is averaging 20.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, five assists, 3.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game; Strong leads the Big East in points, assists and blocks per game. Graduate student guard Azzi Fudd is averaging 17.8 points, while shooting a Big East-high 46.2% from behind the arc.

For Michigan, sophomore guard Olivia Olson is averaging 17.8 points, while possessing a 53.7/46.7/80.0 shooting line; sophomore guard Mila Holloway is averaging 14.3 points, six assists, four rebounds and 3.5 steals, while shooting 62.2% from the field.

