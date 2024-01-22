Women's College Basketball Women's AP Top 25: Kansas State jumps to No. 4; South Carolina still No. 1 Updated Jan. 22, 2024 12:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Kansas State has its best ranking in 21 years after the Wildcats moved up to fourth in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll on Monday.

The Wildcats, who climbed three spots, were last ranked this high in 2003. They have a key Big 12 Conference showdown Monday night (8:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app) at No. 13 Baylor . Kansas State is missing star center Ayoka Lee, who is out for a few weeks with an ankle injury.

South Carolina remained the unanimous choice at No. 1 in the poll, receiving all 35 votes from a national media panel. The Gamecocks cruised to easy wins over Kentucky and Texas A&M. Coach Dawn Staley’s team has a showdown at No. 9 LSU on Thursday night.

There was some shifting in the top 10 this week, with UCLA moving back up to No. 2 after beating Colorado on the road. The Bruins play at No. 16 Utah on Monday night.

The Buffaloes remained in the third spot, thanks to a win over then-No. 6 USC , which fell to 11th after also losing to Utah.

Iowa dropped to fifth after falling in overtime to Ohio State. Hawkeyes star guard Caitlin Clark had a scary moment after the game when she was accidentally run into by a fan who was storming the court to celebrate. Clark said she was OK.

The Buckeyes jumped six spots to No. 12.

No. 6 Stanford , North Carolina State and UConn followed the Hawkeyes.

Syracuse (22), West Virginia (24) and Oregon State (25) entered the rankings this week, while Iowa State, Marquette and UNLV dropped out.

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer became the all-time winningest coach in major college basketball, moving past former Duke men’s coach Mike Krzyzewski on Sunday when the Cardinal beat Oregon State.

Six teams are within a loss of each other at the top of the ACC standings, with Syracuse and North Carolina at 6-1. Louisville is 5-1. Notre Dame , Virginia Tech and NC State all have two losses.

Florida State , which dropped eight spots to No. 23 in the poll, had one loss coming into last week before losing to Syracuse and Virginia.

Here's the full top 25:

1. South Carolina

2. UCLA

3. Colorado

4. Kansas State

5. Iowa

6. Stanford

7. North Carolina State

8. UConn

9. LSU

10. Texas

11. USC

12. Ohio State

13. Baylor

14. Indiana

15. Notre Dame

16. Utah

17. Gonzaga

18. Louisville

19. Virginia Tech

20. North Carolina

21. Creighton

22. Syracuse

23. Florida State

24. West Virginia

25. Oregon State

Reporting by The Associated Press.

