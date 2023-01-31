Women's College Basketball Villanova vs. Marquette in National Girls & Women in Sports Day event 15 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

National Girls & Women in Sports Day is Feb. 1, and the Villanova and Marquette women's basketball teams are celebrating in style with a "female-forward" event between the two talented programs Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET on FS2.

This special event broadcast seeks to promote inclusion in the sport of basketball and beyond.

The game is part of an all-day celebration sponsored by Villanova and the Big East that will also include a Women’s Leadership Panel. FOX Sports’ Kim Adams will moderate the panel prior to calling the night’s game. Adams will serve as game analyst on the FS2 broadcast, with Sloane Martin handling play-by-play duties. Meghan Caffrey will be sideline reporter.

In the TV truck, Kristin Hennessey will produce while Bonnie Reilly will direct. The production crew, including camera operators, replay operators, audio and graphics teams and technical director, will be entirely female-led. In addition, the game officials will be an entirely female lineup.

ADVERTISEMENT

The matchup features two female head coaches leading their teams.

Villanova's Denise Dillon, who took over the program after Harry Perretta's 42-year-long tenure at the program, said: "This is where I'm supposed to be and what I'm supposed to be doing." Her No. 19-ranked Wildcats are 18-4 this season.

Marquette head coach Megan Duffy also works hard to set an example for her Golden Eagles every day.

"I am so grateful for the opportunity to be able to play sports and coach now," she said. "I would not be here today if it wasn't for the opportunities I had as a young girl to try anything and be anything I wanted to be."

"Alongside Villanova, we look forward to hosting this inspiring celebration of the many important roles women now play in the sports world," Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman said in a statement. "Our game will showcase two of our most successful female-led women’s basketball programs, while our female-forward national broadcast will highlight the ways women can work in television production. The Big East is proud to support and promote the advancement of women in society, and our impressive line-up of speakers will further reinforce how women are making their mark at the highest levels of the sports industry."

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Women's College Basketball Big East

Get more from Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more