Women's College Basketball South Carolina vs. UConn highlights: Huskies leading Gamecocks on FOX

The SEC powerhouse No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks travel to Hartford, Connecticut to take on the Big East's No. 5 UConn Huskies on Sunday, as women's college basketball takes center stage on FOX.

The Huskies (21-2) take a 14-game winning streak into a home tilt against the undefeated Gamecocks, winners of 22 straight.

Here are the highlights!

South Carolina at UConn

And we're off!

It was a back-and-forth battle early between there two teams.

South Carolina opened the first-half scoring, but UConn was close behind. Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards, who was recently named a top 10 candidate for the 2023 Katrina McClain Award — a highly coveted annual award that recognizes the top power forwards in women’s DI college basketball — got the first bucket for the home team.

On the move

Huskies forward Aubrey Griffin came up with a few smooth layups to start building UConn's lead early in the game.

XL Center bounce!

Huskies guard Nika Mühl — the 2022 Big East Defensive Player of the Year — drained a 3-pointer late in the first quarter to extend UConn's lead to eight points.

Making a statement

The home team carried a 25-14 lead into the second quarter, thanks to this clutch 3-pointer from Lou Lopez-Senechal.

SC shows up

South Carolina guard Raven Johnson made a crucial jumper early in the second quarter to keep the Gamecocks in it.

Gaining momentum

South Carolina, with lots of help from Ravens help from center Kamilla Cardoso, went to work closing the gap as the second frame continued.

Stay tuned for updates!

Setting the stage

Heading into Sunday's game, UConn boasts a league-leading field goal percentage, 52.1%, and a second-best 3-point percentage, 40.3%. The Huskies are averaging 80.2 points per game so far this season ahead of Sunday's tilt.

When UConn outshoots its season average (52%), the Huskies are 11-0 this year.

On the other side, South Carolina is averaging 82.3 points per game, the ninth-best mark in the league, headed into Sunday's action. When South Carolina gets to the 59-point mark, it is 21-0 on the year.

What's more, the Gamecocks also check in with the 12th-best shooting percentage, 47.1%, so far this season. The Gamecocks hit 69.9% of their free throws as a team, the sixth-best mark in the SEC.

