NCAA Women's Tournament odds: How to bet national title game, lines

UConn and South Carolina will play for the NCAA women's basketball championship on Sunday in Minneapolis.

Here's everything you need to know about the NCAA women's basketball title game odds for the Final Four — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (with all odds via FOX Bet ).

SUNDAY'S GAME

No. 2 UConn (30-5) vs. No. 1 South Carolina (34-2), 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Point spread: South Carolina -3.5 (South Carolina favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise UConn covers)

Moneyline: South Carolina -175 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); UConn +130 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring over/under: 125.5 points scored by both teams combined

Quick tidbits:

The Huskies are going for their 12th national title but first since 2016. The UConn women are 11-0 in title games.

The Gamecocks won the national title in 2017.

Paige Bueckers and Christyn Williams lead the Huskies in scoring, each averaging 14.6 points per game.

Bueckers had surgery on her right ankle to repair joint damage then suffered a tibial plateau fracture in early December. Bueckers returned to the lineup in late February.

UConn has made the Final Four every season since 2008.

South Carolina is led by Aliyah Boston, a two-time winner of the Lisa Leslie Award as the best center in women's basketball.

Boston average 13.7 points and 11.5 rebounds per game during the regular season.

UConn leads the all-time series 9-2. The teams have met once in the NCAA Tournament, a 94-65 win for the Huskies in the 2018 Elite Eight.

