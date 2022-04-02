Women's College Basketball
NCAA Women's Tournament odds: How to bet national title game, lines NCAA Women's Tournament odds: How to bet national title game, lines
Women's College Basketball

NCAA Women's Tournament odds: How to bet national title game, lines

45 mins ago

UConn and South Carolina will play for the NCAA women's basketball championship on Sunday in Minneapolis.

Here's everything you need to know about the NCAA women's basketball title game odds for the Final Four — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (with all odds via FOX Bet).

SUNDAY'S GAME

No. 2 UConn (30-5) vs. No. 1 South Carolina (34-2), 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Point spread: South Carolina -3.5 (South Carolina favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise UConn covers)
Moneyline: South Carolina -175 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); UConn +130 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring over/under: 125.5 points scored by both teams combined

Quick tidbits:

The Huskies are going for their 12th national title but first since 2016. The UConn women are 11-0 in title games.

The Gamecocks won the national title in 2017.

Paige Bueckers and Christyn Williams lead the Huskies in scoring, each averaging 14.6 points per game.

Bueckers had surgery on her right ankle to repair joint damage then suffered a tibial plateau fracture in early December. Bueckers returned to the lineup in late February.

UConn has made the Final Four every season since 2008.

South Carolina is led by Aliyah Boston, a two-time winner of the Lisa Leslie Award as the best center in women's basketball.

Boston average 13.7 points and 11.5 rebounds per game during the regular season.

UConn leads the all-time series 9-2. The teams have met once in the NCAA Tournament, a 94-65 win for the Huskies in the 2018 Elite Eight.

When you're ready to make a wager or two on the UConn-South Carolina showdown, head on over to FOX Bet.

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
Paige Bueckers Paige Bueckers
Christyn Williams Christyn Williams
Aliyah Boston Aliyah Boston
share story
Women's Final Four: South Carolina, UConn advance to title game
Women's College Basketball

Women's Final Four: South Carolina, UConn advance to title game

21 hours ago
NCAA Women's Tournament: UConn's OT thriller sets stage for Final Four
Women's College Basketball

NCAA Women's Tournament: UConn's OT thriller sets stage for Final Four

4 days ago
Women's Elite Eight: UConn and Louisville advance to Final Four
Women's College Basketball

Women's Elite Eight: UConn and Louisville advance to Final Four

4 days ago
NCAA Women's Tournament: South Carolina, Stanford cruise to Final Four
Women's College Basketball

NCAA Women's Tournament: South Carolina, Stanford cruise to Final Four

5 days ago
2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament Top Moments: UConn, Michigan advance
Women's College Basketball

2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament Top Moments: UConn, Michigan advance

March 26
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes