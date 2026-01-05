Women's College Basketball
No. 9 Michigan, Led by Olivia Olson, Rallies From Early Deficit to Beat Minnesota
Women's College Basketball

No. 9 Michigan, Led by Olivia Olson, Rallies From Early Deficit to Beat Minnesota

Updated Jan. 5, 2026 10:27 p.m. ET

Olivia Olson had 21 points and four rebounds as No. 9 Michigan stormed back to defeat Minnesota 70-60 on Monday night.

Mila Holloway and Syla Swords added 12 points apiece as Michigan (12-2, 3-1 Big Ten) bounced back from their second loss of the season. The Wolverines were coming off a 64-52 loss to Washington on Thursday that snapped a seven-game win streak.

Grace Grocholski scored 22 points on 8-for-15 shooting and had eight rebounds and two assists for the Golden Gophers (10-4, 1-2).

Trailing 19-10 after the first quarter, the Wolverines went on a 13-0 run and took a 23-22 lead on Te’Yala Delfosse's free throw with 3:44 left in the quarter. Michigan’s defense forced four turnovers during that stretch and limited Minnesota to just 3 of 14 shooting from the field in the second quarter. The score remained close the rest of the period until Swords banked in a deep 3-pointer to give Minnesota a 29-28 lead at the break.

The Gophers, who averaged a Big Ten-leading 9.8 turnovers entering the game, had 10 turnovers in the first half and 17 overall. Michigan ranks first in the Big Ten and ninth nationally in forcing turnovers, at a pace of 25.4 per game.

Despite Olson scoring nine quick points on 4-of-4 shooting to begin the third quarter, Minnesota used an 8-2 run late in the frame to keep the game tight. The Wolverines entered the fourth quarter up 44-43.

In the fourth quarter, Michigan’s half-court offense finally found consistent success as the Wolverines shot 7 for 7 from the field to open the period and build a 10-point lead. The Wolverines got scoring from six players in the fourth, led by Swords' six points.

Up next

Michigan: At Penn State on Thursday.

Minnesota: Hosts Northwestern on Thursday

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Women's College Basketball 2025-2026 Undefeated Teams Tracker: We're Down to 4

Women's College Basketball 2025-2026 Undefeated Teams Tracker: We're Down to 4

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes