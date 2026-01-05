No. 9 Michigan, Led by Olivia Olson, Rallies From Early Deficit to Beat Minnesota
Olivia Olson had 21 points and four rebounds as No. 9 Michigan stormed back to defeat Minnesota 70-60 on Monday night.
Mila Holloway and Syla Swords added 12 points apiece as Michigan (12-2, 3-1 Big Ten) bounced back from their second loss of the season. The Wolverines were coming off a 64-52 loss to Washington on Thursday that snapped a seven-game win streak.
Grace Grocholski scored 22 points on 8-for-15 shooting and had eight rebounds and two assists for the Golden Gophers (10-4, 1-2).
Trailing 19-10 after the first quarter, the Wolverines went on a 13-0 run and took a 23-22 lead on Te’Yala Delfosse's free throw with 3:44 left in the quarter. Michigan’s defense forced four turnovers during that stretch and limited Minnesota to just 3 of 14 shooting from the field in the second quarter. The score remained close the rest of the period until Swords banked in a deep 3-pointer to give Minnesota a 29-28 lead at the break.
The Gophers, who averaged a Big Ten-leading 9.8 turnovers entering the game, had 10 turnovers in the first half and 17 overall. Michigan ranks first in the Big Ten and ninth nationally in forcing turnovers, at a pace of 25.4 per game.
Despite Olson scoring nine quick points on 4-of-4 shooting to begin the third quarter, Minnesota used an 8-2 run late in the frame to keep the game tight. The Wolverines entered the fourth quarter up 44-43.
In the fourth quarter, Michigan’s half-court offense finally found consistent success as the Wolverines shot 7 for 7 from the field to open the period and build a 10-point lead. The Wolverines got scoring from six players in the fourth, led by Swords' six points.
Up next
Michigan: At Penn State on Thursday.
Minnesota: Hosts Northwestern on Thursday
Reporting by The Associated Press.
