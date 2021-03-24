Women's College Basketball The Numbers: No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Women's Tournament 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The cream of the crop rises to the top.

All the No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Women's Tournament have advanced, with their sights set on claiming the title of No. 1 team in the nation by the end of the tournament.

But the Connecticut Huskies, South Carolina Gamecocks, Stanford Cardinal and NC State Wolfpack have a few more games to go before they get there.

As we head into the Sweet 16, here are the numbers on the four top seeds.

27: Stanford boasts a 27-2 record, including the tournament, tied with Baylor for the most wins in the sport this season.

7: The Gamecocks are making their seventh consecutive Sweet 16 appearance.

13: The Cardinal are headed to their 13th consecutive Sweet 16 appearance, and they are seeking their second straight Elite Eight bid.

3: NC State is making its third consecutive Sweet 16 appearance. The Wolfpack haven't made the Elite Eight or Final Four since 1998.

27: UConn is making its 27th consecutive Sweet 16 appearance, tying Tennessee’s all-time record.

15: The Huskies have their eyes on a 15th consecutive Elite Eight, which already marks the longest such streak of all time.

15.6: South Carolina sophomore Zia Cooke is averaging 15.6 points, 2.0 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game through 28 games this season.

7: Stanford guard Haley Jones has recorded seven double-doubles this season.

30: UConn freshman phenom Paige Bueckers is the first player in Huskies women’s hoops history to record three consecutive games with at least 30 points scored.

6: Bueckers is the sixth freshman since 2000 to lead a No. 1 seed in scoring entering the NCAA Tournament. She has a chance to make history, as none of the other five players was able to lead her team to a title.

16.3: NC State center Elissa Cunane is averaging 16.3 points, 1.6 assists and 8.1 rebounds in 22 games this season, including the tournament.

20: Stanford's Kiana Williams has racked up at least 20 points in three of her past four games.

2: Bueckers won the 2021 Big East Player of the Year and Big East Freshman of the Year awards, joining Maya Moore as the only players to win both in the same season.

1: The 2021 NC State team earned the first No. 1 seed in program history. The Wolfpack are now seeking the team's first national title.

35: Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer is in her 35th season at the helm of the team. In December 2020, she passed Pat Summitt for the most wins in women's college basketball history.

11: The Huskies have won 11 NCAA Tournament titles, the most in women's hoops history. The Tennessee Lady Volunteers are second, with eight.

2017: The Gamecocks have the most recent championship among the four squads, winning it all in 2017. Notre Dame won in 2018, and Baylor won in 2019 before the 2020 edition was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bring on the Sweet 16!

Get more from Women's College Basketball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.